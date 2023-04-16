Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

One of the most enduring lost mine stories in Arizona lore is about the Lost Dutchman Mine. It is supposed to be somewhere in the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you