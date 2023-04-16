Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
One of the most enduring lost mine stories in Arizona lore is about the Lost Dutchman Mine. It is supposed to be somewhere in the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix.
Believers think that a Peralta family from Mexico found the gold mine before the Gadsden Purchase, which added the region south of the Salt River to the United States in 1854.
The tale holds that the Peralta family made one last visit to the mine before the area became American territory and were killed there by Indians.
An American immigrant, Jacob Walz, supposedly found the mine later, venturing to it from time to time to get gold to finance his drunken binges. He supposedly died without ever revealing its location.
The story has lured a number of men to their deaths. Some have reportedly been murdered by others looking for the mine, but it is quite likely that the heat and lack of water in the rugged Superstitions caused a few deaths.
One victim of the Lost Dutchman tale was Adolph Ruth. Whether he was murdered or simply perished from the heat is uncertain, but his death was a major news story in 1931. Most of this information came from a 1992 article in the Journal of Arizona history by A.S.U. Professor James Kearney.
Adolph Ruth was a German immigrant who arrived in the United States as a youth in the 1870s. After trying several occupations, he became a meat inspector for the Department of Agriculture. Along with his son, Erwin, his hobby was an interest in lost mine stories.
Even before his retirement, Adolph became actively involved in searching for a “Lost Gonzales Mine” using directions from the Gonzales family. He quit after a search near Borrego failed in 1919.
A Gonzales family member afterward showed Adolph a copy of a map given them by a Peralta ancestor. They said it was a copy of the original, but believed it accurate. Adolph was convinced the document contained directions to the famous Lost Dutchman Gold Mine.
Retired from government employment, Ruth decided to try to find the mine in the summer of 1931. Over family protests, The 77-year-old man traveled to Arizona in his Essex, reaching the Barkley Ranch near Apache Junction in May.
When Adolph told owner William Barkley why he was there, the rancher tried to dissuade him from venturing out into the Superstitions. By then, the Arizona summer had nearly arrived. Barkley finally told Ruth that he would go with him if he could wait until after he sold some cattle in mid-June. Whether Barkley really intended to take Ruth into the Superstitions in summer is doubtful. He told ranch employees they shouldn’t offer to take Adolph into the mountains.
Despite his instructions, cowboys Leroy Purnell and Jack Keenan took Adolph into the Superstitions as soon as Barkley left with the cattle. In return, Adolph promised to let them use his car after they guided him into the mountains.
The three departed on June 13. They trekked into West Boulder Canyon because they knew water was available there in the summer. Purnell and Keenan later claimed they helped Adolph set up his tent and then left him to search for the lost mine. They returned to the ranch after telling Ruth they would be back in a few days with supplies.
When Barkley returned from selling cattle and learned that the two cowboys took Ruth into the Superstitions, he ordered them to go with him to bring the elderly man out. They spent several days looking for Ruth, but couldn’t find him. Then they notified law enforcement officers of his disappearance, and a posse went into the mountains looking for him with no success.
Several more expeditions failed to find Ruth until December, when dogs with an archaeological team found a skull. It had holes on both sides suggesting bullet entrance and exit wounds. The grisly find went to Phoenix. But where were the rest of the remains?
A trek into the Superstitions followed in January by “Tex” Barkley and former Phoenix Sheriff Jeff Adams. They found scattered bones nearly a mile from the place where the skull was found. A number of Adolph’s personal items were nearby, including a watch, thermos and other possessions.
What or who killed Adolph Ruth? Some suspected Leroy Purnell and Jack Keenan murdered him to get his map. The pair first joined the search, but left Arizona after suspicion fell upon them. Alex Hrdlicka, an anthropologist, gave credit to the belief Ruth was murdered by announcing that Adolph was killed with either a shotgun or rifle.
Kearney, author of the journal article about Ruth, dismissed Hrdlicka’s murder theory as nonsense. He concluded the June heat and Adolph Ruth’s age killed the obsessed gold seeker.
Did someone get away with murder in the Superstitions in 1931? We will probably never know.