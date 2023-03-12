Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Sun readers who have been around as long as this columnist may remember “Wrong Way” Corrigan, who flew to Ireland when he was supposed to be on his way to California. Refused permission for a transatlantic crossing, Corrigan said he was flying to the West Coast, but crossed the Atlantic instead. The feat won him fame in 1938.

