Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. High 103F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.