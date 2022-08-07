With the United States on the verge of a declaration of war against the Central Powers in 1917, some Yumans began to see spies everywhere. Although war wasn’t declared until April 6, arrests had already been made in the Yuma area, accusing persons of propaganda against the United States.

A man with German nationality, Peter Klaus Reimers, was arrested in Yuma several weeks before the declaration of war. Taken into custody on March 18, he was allegedly “working up hatred of the American government among the Mexicans.” Among the charges lodged against him was that he was promoting propaganda aimed at getting Mexico to support Germany in the war.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you