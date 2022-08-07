With the United States on the verge of a declaration of war against the Central Powers in 1917, some Yumans began to see spies everywhere. Although war wasn’t declared until April 6, arrests had already been made in the Yuma area, accusing persons of propaganda against the United States.
A man with German nationality, Peter Klaus Reimers, was arrested in Yuma several weeks before the declaration of war. Taken into custody on March 18, he was allegedly “working up hatred of the American government among the Mexicans.” Among the charges lodged against him was that he was promoting propaganda aimed at getting Mexico to support Germany in the war.
As the war fever became stronger, due to the sinking of neutral American merchant vessels, three Germans were arrested in Yuma on April 6, the day before Congress voted to declare war.
One of the three, Herman Oswald, came into town asking about his two companions from whom he had become separated. Someone went to the sheriff and reported that Oswald was acting strangely and had suspicious maps and drawings. Yuma County Sheriff Greenleaf questioned Oswald, but promptly released him.
Later in the same day, Greenleaf saw Oswald in town with his two German companions. Someone told the sheriff they believed the trio was scouting the country for some secret purpose. He arrested all three and questioned them, but let them go after he decided they were only prospectors.
Several weeks after the declaration of war, a Yuman who had become involved with another man’s wife was to experience the problem having been born in Germany.
L.C. Leonard had already been under surveillance as a possible spy when the husband of a Mrs. Rynerson attacked
him because he was paying too much attention to his wife.
The two had a fight, with the German getting the best of the tussle. It ended with the arrest of Leonard, but he put up bond and was soon released to await trial.
Having the appearance of being a German could also cause trouble, as A.S. Morrison discovered. A book salesman, he came to Yuma riding his bicycle to sell his books about the war. He went from home to home in Yuma, trying to sell his book to housewives who answered the door.
It was likely a jealous husband who brought Morrison to the attention of the sheriff. Someone reported he was asking questions of the women about local crops and livestock. He was recording the information he received in a notebook, which may have led the husband to suspect Morrison was a German spy. Making matters worse for Morrison was that in talking to Indians whom he thought might buy his books, he spoke kindly about Germans.
Arrested three weeks after the declaration of war, Morrison spent a night in a Yuma jail cell, but was released the next day. Captain Shumann, an officer of the 14th Infantry which was stationed in Yuma, was called upon to investigate the possible spy. He concluded that there was no evidence Morrison was a spy, but instead was a persistent book salesman whose questions about crops and cattle was his way of making friends with possible customers.
A Yuma farmer, J.J. Braswell, was the next to experience how war hysteria could easily cause a person problems if they weren’t careful about what they said. Charles Winters, the manager of a local ranch, reported that Braswell said he was opposed to American involvement in the war, would do nothing to assist the government, and would rather see his sons in the German army than the American.
Winters claimed Braswell said, “I won’t let my sons go into the army and will hide them in the hills to prevent it if I have to.”
After his arrest, Braswell put up a bond of $1,000 and was released. Two days afterward, his letter appeared in the Morning Sun, claiming loyalty to the United States while admitting he hadn’t bought war bonds because he owed $3,000 on his ranch which was due on Jan. 1. He denied telling his son not to enter the army, but despite his denials, he was indicted by a federal court in Phoenix and had to put up a $100 bond to keep out of jail before trial.
A housewife of German origins, Mrs. Herman Shoen, was next to experience the war hysteria. Joe Hynes, her neighbor, first charged her with attempting to kill his infant daughter by throwing her into a tub of hot water.
He added to the charges by saying that she told his wife it was foolish to buy war bonds which paid 4 percent interest, and she would be lucky to get 1 percent for them. He also said Mrs. Shoen told his wife not to sing patriotic songs.
Hynes’ accusations against Mrs. Shoen backfired because she filed a complaint against him with a justice who required Hynes to put up a $50 peace bond.