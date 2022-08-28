Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The possibility that petroleum riches might lie beneath the sandy soil around Yuma arose in 1899 when city councilman O.H. Willis and Sun Editor J.E. “Deacon” Devine were standing on the railroad bridge near the California side of the Colorado on an October evening in 1899.
Willis spotted bubbles rising from the muddy water and suggested to Devine that they go down to the bank of the river to see if they could find the cause of the bubbles.
The two walked to the river’s edge and wondered if the bubbles might be made by natural gas lying beneath the river. To test their theory, Willis lit a match to the air above a bubble. It burned for several minutes.
When they reported their find to Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel Editor John Dorrington, he suggested the bubbles were the result of decaying vegetable matter. He was probably right, but not everyone accepted his conclusion.
Some thought the gas bubbles were a sign that petroleum might lie beneath the soil around Yuma. They acted on their belief by creating the Yuma Oil and Gas Company on Feb. 14, 1900.
The names of the company officers suggested something big was about to begin for the territory. They were Sun Editor J.E. Devine, pioneer physician Dr. P.G. Cotter, Yuma attorney Peter Robertson and city councilman O.H. Willis.
The possibility that Arizona might contain some oil riches like those which were exciting people in California created interest all over the territory. The Phoenix Arizona Republican commented on the likelihood of oil being here on July 7.
It reported an expert had been in the Yuma area to examine the possibility of oil and believed it likely there was some. Soon after his visit, members of the U.S. Geological Survey came here to study the likelihood of oil in the area, The Phoenix paper announced his belief that there was an oil channel running from northeast to southwest and passing under the town of Yuma.
The story set off a wild scramble by people hoping to strike it rich in petroleum. There had been an earlier report oil existed near here, but it faded quickly after a geologist visited the area and gave a negative report.
A newspaper story in the Republican added to the oil excitement with the suggestion that a plot was involved. The paper speculated those in the know planned to “let the (oil) excitement die out and then relocate all the lands heretofore taken.”
Ten days later, a report that several prominent Yuma residents including Spanish-American War veteran W.E. Marvin had laid claim to 1,600 acres near the Senator Mine added to the oil fever. Yuma’s Sentinel Newspaper announced they would soon have an oil rig on the site.
The possibility that oil was lying beneath the soil of Yuma County set off a rush to claim possible oil land. A Yuma Sun story on May 3, 1901, reported there was a race under way to claim lands near Texas Hill led by nearly two dozen Californians.
Under a headline reading, “Oil Excitement Increasing,” the article said that experts, speculators, and fortune hunters were pouring into Yuma County to take advantage of possible oil riches. It added that another rush to get oil lands was developing at Oatman Flats where several thousand acres had already been claimed.
Yuma’s Sentinel newspaper added to the excitement with the report on July 31 that F.L. Ewing of the local lumber company was in Los Angeles to purchase an oil rig to drill at Texas Hill.
The possibility that an oil bonanza was about to begin led the Arizona Republican of Phoenix to proclaim on July 18, “Rich veins undoubtedly await development.” The story suggested that not only the Yuma area held oil, but also Southern Mojave County and an area near Tempe.
In the end, the petroleum ambitions of Yuma and other Arizonans during the first decade of the 20th century came to nothing. Ewing’s oil rig at Texas Hill produced a dry hole.
He furthered his ambition in the political field afterward. Running for mayor in the 1901 election, he lost out to John Shanssey by only 15 votes. The close race tempted Ewing to try for a city council position in 1902, and he was elected.