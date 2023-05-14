Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Exactly who the person was who wrote the article about Yuma and Arizona in 1880 for the Mountain Democrat Newspaper of Placerville is difficult to determine. The only clue is that he signed his story with the initial B when he wrote it in May.
It isn’t known if anyone here got a copy of that newspaper and read what it said about our fair city. If they had, one wonders how they might have felt about Mr. B. He wasn’t very kind to Yuma, or to Arizona.
It appears from his story in the Placerville paper that Mr. B lived in Sacramento.
After he left there to make his journey across Arizona Territory that year, he wrote nothing unkind about California. But when he described his trip across Arizona, he had very little good to write about it, not even about the Tombstone mines which had been recently discovered and would produce millions of dollars in silver.
The writer began by suggesting that Arizona was a place where “nothing can live save a limited variety of lizards and cactus. I cannot find a more desolate and God-forsaken country on the face of the earth,” he wrote.
Although his news article didn’t say he arrived here by train, it seems likely because he said, “Arriving at Yuma, where passengers take breakfast, you are sure to be confronted by numerous specimens of aboriginal tribes of Indians...”
The writer complained that the local natives wore nothing for clothing except a string tied about the waist to which was attached a piece of red calico which passed between the legs and was wrapped over string at the rear waist from where he claimed it “floated out in the breeze a yard behind.”
He called our town “a veritable bake oven,” complaining that he ate breakfast here at 8:30 in the morning with the thermometer reading 98 degrees in the shade.
Tucson came in for its share of criticism as well as Yuma. As far as the California visitor was concerned, it had the “unprepossessing appearance” of a “so-called city.” Although he said Tucson had been given credit for being the oldest settlement in the United States, he found nothing else much good about it. He even heaped scorn upon the nearby Santa Cruz River by suggesting it could only be navigated by minnows.
The town’s homes didn’t rate much better in his story. He suggested the one story adobe houses in the Old Pueblo were so unlivable that “a more repulsive lot of apparent ruins would be hard to find.”
The streets were “narrow and ill-kept,” he thought and commented there was no apparent plan to them. They “break in two at every alternate corner, and then take directions as multitudinous and various as the Comstock Mines,” he believed.
The writer described the residents as being “Mexicans, peons and Yaqui Indians, the remaining third is made up of all nationalities, with a preponderance of Hebrews.” Suggesting Tucson was overrun with the beggarly peons and their burros, he accused them of being “a serious annoyance” to the outdoor businessmen.
Despite his negative feelings about Tucson, the writer did find it had some positive aspects. One was that it appeared to be the trade center of southern Arizona and northern Mexico. He expressed surprise at the amount and variety of merchandise on sale there, but believed the price of goods much higher than in California by 20 to 40 percent.
The writer noted there were two hotels in Tucson in 1880, the Palace and the Cosmopolitan, but he thought neither one a first-class lodging place. “Tucson is sadly in need of a first class hotel,” he wrote.
It surprised the visitor from California to discover that many financial transactions in Tucson were in Mexican money. He noted its use had disadvantages because those who accepted it charged a discount ranging from 19 to 20 percent. “United States coin is sadly in the minority here as a circulating medium” he noted.
The visitor from California also traveled to the booming mining camp at Tombstone. It was the settlement which had been created in 1877 after Ed Schieffelin found silver east of the San Pedro River. Its discovery story claims that Ed had been prospecting in the area when he met Al Sieber who was traveling with a scouting party.
“What are you doing, Ed?” Sieber wanted to know.
“Prospecting” was the Schieffelin reply.
“You won’t find anything out here but your tombstone,” Sieber supposedly remarked. When Ed struck it rich with his silver discovery, the town quickly adopted the name Tombstone.
Describing Tombstone as “a very lively camp,” the writer from Placerville thought the Tough Nut and Contention Mines were the major ones in operation. His judgments about the future of the town proved to be quite wrong. He wrote, “Business is generally overdone there, and unless new developments are made shortly, there will be many compelled to close out.”
Whether the visitor from California traveled to the nearby stamp mill towns of Charleston or Millville wasn’t reported in the California newspaper. Both would become very lively places for a time although they are ghost towns today. Writing about Charleston in 1883, James G. Wolf noted, “There were four saloons going 24 hours a day. There were lots of naughty girls living close to the saloons.”
Charleston didn’t survive long after water flooded it in the mid-1880s, and Millville was soon dead, too. But despite the deaths of Charleston and Millville, Tombstone continued to exist after most of the silver was gone and is today a major Arizona tourist attraction.