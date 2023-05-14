Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Exactly who the person was who wrote the article about Yuma and Arizona in 1880 for the Mountain Democrat Newspaper of Placerville is difficult to determine. The only clue is that he signed his story with the initial B when he wrote it in May.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you