Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Yuma’s newspaper in 1885 was the Arizona Sentinel. It was published on a weekly basis and with a population of about 1,000 residents, Editor John Dorrington must have had a difficult time finding relevant local events to describe. This would suggest that a letter from Los Angeles, which he published Jan. 3, about the visit of a local resident to the big city may or may not have been true.
If the Yuman’s visit to Los Angeles really happened the way the Arizona Sentinel letter claimed, his short stay was quite unpleasant. This writer can’t confirm the information in the letter to the newspaper was really true. The Arizona Sentinel didn’t give the name of the Yuman involved in the story, which may have been because Dorrington didn’t want to embarrass a prominent local citizen. If it happened like the newspaper reported, Dorrington probably published the letter because it was so funny.
The letter writer claimed that the local man in the story had never before been to Los Angeles. Unfortunately, he did know some former Yumans who lived there. He joined them in a circuit of the city’s saloons that lasted until early in the morning. When his friends finally left him, he returned in a very drunken condition to a hotel where he was sharing a room with a friend.
When the inebriated Yuman requested the key to his room, the clerk realized the man’s drunken condition. The letter writer jokingly suggested it was caused by too much lobster salad.
“Shall I ask the bell boy to escort you to your room, sir?” the clerk asked, realizing the man was very drunk.
“That won’t be necessary,” the Yuman answered. “I’m all right and can find my room without any help.”
“The hallways are dark,” the clerk said. “Let me at least give you a candle so that you can find your room without any trouble.”
The Yuman accepted the candle, staggered toward the stairway, and began slowly making his way toward his upstairs room. Thinking the problem settled, the clerk began talking with the bell boy.
The quiet in the lobby was suddenly interrupted by what the Yuma paper described as “shrieks, yells, curses and the sounds of broken furniture...”
Hurrying up the stairs to see what had happened, the clerk found men in their night shirts and women gathered in the hallway of the second floor. One lady was covered only by a sheet that she wrapped around her body when she left her room to find out what was causing the commotion. Everyone wanted to know what the source of the noise was. “Are we having an earthquake?” someone asked.
“The noise seemed to come from that room over there,” one hotel guest said, pointing down the hallway.
“I’m sure there is nothing to be frightened about, “ the clerk told the nervous guests. “I’ll go find out what is wrong in that room.”
Upon opening the door to the room, the clerk discovered the Yuma visitor cowering in a corner of the room holding a wooden wash stand in front of himself as if to ward off an attack. He had a black eye and was missing three of his front teeth. In addition, what looked like the rim of a wash basin was hanging from his neck. His injuries had all come from the angry woman who was standing in front to him in a threatening manner. She was holding the frame of what had once been a mirror in her hands.
The room was in shambles. The letter writer noted, “It looked like the Democratic Central Committee had been holding a caucus in there.”
Once the room clerk managed to calm the angry woman, what happened began to become clear. The drunken Yuman accidentally entered the wrong room. It was occupied by a muscular female visitor from Boston who hadn’t bothered to lock her door upon retiring.
She was asleep when the Yuman entered her room, and didn’t even wake up until after he disrobed, and climbed into her bed. Believing he was in his own room, the Yuma visitor loudly said to the other person in bed, “Move over, Jim. Do you want the whole bed?”
That awakened the muscular woman and the ruckus that aroused the entire hotel began. Once the room clerk calmed the angry woman and helped the injured man to his room, the hotel quieted down.
Embarrassed by what had happened and unable to sleep afterward, Yuma’s visitor to the big city spent the remainder of his night in the bar next door to the hotel. The letter writer reported, “As the gray light of dawn came creeping over the hills, a disgusted Arizonan may have been seen, grip-sack in hand, wending his way toward the depot where he quietly waited seven hours for the next train to the Territory.”
Do you suppose it happened as the newspaper reported, or was the editor just trying to fill his columns?