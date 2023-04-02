Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Yuma’s newspaper in 1885 was the Arizona Sentinel. It was published on a weekly basis and with a population of about 1,000 residents, Editor John Dorrington must have had a difficult time finding relevant local events to describe. This would suggest that a letter from Los Angeles, which he published Jan. 3, about the visit of a local resident to the big city may or may not have been true.

