If you have been wanting native plants to add to your yard or a potted plant to decorate your living room, come to the local garden clubs’ plant sale held at the Yuma Home and Garden Show, March 24-26, at the Yuma Civic Center.
A variety of potted plants will be for sale, along with Pecan Grove Garden Club’s creatively decorated bird houses. Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society will sell African violets and Hawaiian orchids. Money raised goes back to the community to fund trees for Arbor Day, scholarships and city landscape projects.
Each day, speakers will present programs on a variety of topics. Master gardeners can earn continuing education hours by attending the presentations.
Friday’s presentations are:
• 11 a.m.: “What is a Master Gardener” by Janine Lane
• 1 p.m.: “Growing Orchids is Fun” by Myra Lader
• 3 p.m.: “Dehydration Tips and Tricks” by Tina Goettl-Imlay
Saturday’s presentations are:
• 11 a.m.: “Let’s Talk About Citrus” by Bill Watts
• 1 p.m.: “Raising African Violets” by Rod Hartleib
• 3 p.m.: “A Conversation about Roses” by Ray Graber
Sunday’s presentations are:
• Noon: “Ask a Master Gardner” by master gardeners
• 2 p.m.: “Why We Need Native Plants” by Deirdre MacDonald
Besides a plant sale and gardening presentations, Yuma’s garden clubs are sponsoring a flower show that is open to the public on Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The title of the flower show is “The Birds and the Bees, the Flowers and the Trees” and includes both floral designs and horticulture entries.
Entries in the floral design and horticulture sections of the flower show can be entered March 22, 2-4 p.m. and March 23, 9 a.m. to noon. Judging is held in the afternoon on March 23.
Flower show schedules and entry tags for floral designs and horticulture entries are available at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Office, 2200 W. 28th St., inside the public health building.
Floral designs are by reservation only. Call Mary Lou Milstead, 760-554-5500, or milstead203@gmail.com, to reserve a design. No artificial plant material is allowed or plants on the invasive plant list for Arizona.
Floral design classes include: “Soaring High,” a special thrust design; “Dancing Sunlight,” a hanging transparency, and “Weathering Wind,” a design with a 30-inch-by-40-inch panel as a background provided by the designer.
Miniature floral designs include: “Buzzing Around,” a five inches or or smaller, all dried material; “Hidden Notes,” 8 inches or smaller, fresh/dried material, and “Floral Attraction” – 8 in. or smaller, fresh/dried material.
Artistic Crafts include: “Song of the Dove,” a collage 8 inches by 10 inches;, “Queen of the Desert,” wreath using all dried and preserved material not to exceed 18 inches in diameter; “Painted Ladies,” pot-et-fleur that is a container containing at least two rooted plants and cut plant material.
“We invite everyone to enter cut specimens of plants growing in their yard, as well as potted plants,” said Mary Lou Milstead, flower show coordinator. “Plants must be owned by the exhibitor for at least 90 days before the show. Exhibitors must supply their own clear bottles for horticulture specimens to sit in. Bottles are not provided.”
“It is always fun to see what the judges think of your plant entries and what ribbons your plants win. In order to win a blue ribbon for horticulture entries, you need to have the plant’s common and botanical names on the entry tag,” Milstead said.
A few rules to follow when entering horticulture specimens are:
• You must bring your own clear bottles for cut specimens to sit in.
• Remove leaves below the water line on cut specimens to help keep the water clean and the specimen looking pretty.
• You can enter more than one specimen per class if it is a different variety. An example is entering several cut roses, each one a different variety.
• Do not put “shine” products on your horticulture specimens or potted plants. Do wash the leaves to remove any dirt or debris. Do clean the containers of potted plants.
• If a potted plant is in two containers, the inner container should not show above the outer container.