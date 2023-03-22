If you have been wanting native plants to add to your yard or a potted plant to decorate your living room, come to the local garden clubs’ plant sale held at the Yuma Home and Garden Show, March 24-26, at the Yuma Civic Center.

A variety of potted plants will be for sale, along with Pecan Grove Garden Club’s creatively decorated bird houses. Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society will sell African violets and Hawaiian orchids. Money raised goes back to the community to fund trees for Arbor Day, scholarships and city landscape projects.

