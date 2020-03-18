As a child growing up on the Tohono O’odham (Papago) reservation, I took for granted the beautiful baskets sold at the two grocery stores located in our little community. The “High Store” was perched on a small hill within walking distance from my home, and the “Low Store” was just across the cattle guard from the cluster of houses where teachers and government employees resided.
Both stores sold a few groceries, candy, soda and a wonderful collection of Papago baskets. Since Tucson was 60 miles away, gifts for my mom were always Papago baskets. For Mother’s Day, Christmas or Valentine’s Day, she knew what she was receiving.
Each basket had its own unique design made with black strips of material pulled from the seed pods of Devil’s Claw, Proboscidea parviflora ssp. parviflora. Devil’s Claw is a low-growing plant whose leaves have a shape similar to a mulberry leaf. It grows wild in areas of Arizona that receive sufficient rainfall. Tiny, fuzzy hairs cover its leaves to help protect them from being eaten by native wildlife.
Pink-hued flowers appear mid-summer and produce a long seed pod with a curved tip. As the seed pod matures and dries, the curved tip splits apart to form two curved hooks; hence its name, Devil’s Claw. The curved hooks grab the fur or feet of desert animals walking by to help carry the plant’s seeds to other parts of the desert.
Today, Tohono O’odham basket weavers grow Devil’s Claw in their own gardens as well as journeying into the desert to collect seed pods. Tiny, black seeds are planted in late spring; and by August, green seed pods form. As the plant dies, the pods darken and become hard as wood. As the pods dry, their hooked ends split into two “claws” and tiny, black seeds spill out.
For basket making, the dried pods are harvested in fall and stored until needed. If there are extra pods not needed for basketry, they are harvested while green and tender and cooked like okra.
Native Americans once dried and ground Devil’s Claw pods into a powder to treat a variety of ailments, including arthritis.
For basketry, the dried pods are soaked in water, and the black outer covering on the claws is pulled off in narrow strips. These strips create the black designs seen on Papago baskets. The basket’s white color comes from strips of yucca leaves that have been bleached. The green color is unbleached yucca leaves, and the reddish-brown color is from the root of the banana yucca.
A native plant, called beargrass, provides leaves that are bundled together and used to create the foundation of the basket. Strips of yucca and Devil’s Claw are wrapped tightly around the beargrass to form each basket’s unique design.
Over generations, Papagos saved seeds from Devil’s Claw plants with the longest hooks. These plants were grown away from other Devil’s Claw; and by selectively cultivating these long-clawed pods, the Tohono O’odham eventually created a second Devil’s Claw variety called P. parviflora var. hohokamiana. This plant has white seeds and is preferred for basket making because of their extra-long pods. The original variety, P. parviflora ssp. parviflora, is still used for baskets, as well.
If interested in growing Devil’s Claw, Native Seeds/SEARCH sells seeds (nativeseeds.org). About two-thirds of the seed varieties offered at Native Seeds/SEARCH originated with Native American communities in the southwest and Mexico.
Native Americans living in the greater southwest region, or who belong to a southwest tribe but reside elsewhere, can receive 10 free seed packets per household per year from Native Seeds/SEARCH and can purchase an additional 20 packets at half-price.
Native Seeds/SEARCH is located at 526 N. 4th Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85705. Their goal is to “promote and conserve traditional arid-adapted crop seed.” Seeds for a variety of native plants can be purchased online (nativeseeds.org) by phone (520-622-5561) or at their retail store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave., in Tucson.
If you’re interested in growing a plant with a long Native American history, plant Devil’s Claw.
Happy gardening.