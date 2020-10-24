William Jennings Bryan, 41st Secretary of State, under Woodrow Wilson, enjoyed a slice of watermelon with an evening meal. It was so enjoyable, he asked the waitress to dry some seeds with intent to plant them in his garden. The watermelon and seeds he saved provided a powerful object lesson. When possible, Bryan weighed enough seeds to find that 5,000 would make a pound. The watermelon the seed came from weighed around 40 pounds. After some calculation, it was determined that a tiny seed (after planting and care) gathered 200,000 times its weight forcing it through a tiny stem developed a watermelon. On the outside, it was green with a layer of white under the green surrounding the bright red, delicious center. In the red center were hundreds of black seeds capable of doing the same work again.
Where did the seed get its strength? Where did the flavoring and varied colors come from? No one can really explain how a small black seed can create a green, white and red watermelon with many seeds that have the capability to increase their weight 200,000 times.
You will be faced with an impossible task or situation. Remember, the creator that gives the little watermelon seed such amazing capacity is able to provide, inspire, preside and perform in you His creation.
That is Hope that Helps.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth, Yuma First Assembly.