During the week of Jan. 22-28, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a vehicle on fire near an apartment, 1 for a grill fire at a restaurant, 1 for a fire set in a park restroom, 1 for a strong chemical smell in a building, 1 for a house fire, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County
24 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving a motorcycle, 1 head-on crash, and 1 involving a bicyclist
268 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 45 for fall related injuries, 17 for unconscious people, 12 seizure cases, 5 for an intoxicated person, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 15 for psychiatric problems (12 threatening or attempting suicide), 8 for medical alarms, 3 for a child locked in a vehicle, 1 for allergic reactions, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for dog bites, 1 for a man down call, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 13 welfare checks, 1 for a person who passed out after smoking marijuana, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total responses were to the USBP holding facility)
35 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 4 for special appearances at schools, 1 for a motorcycle on fire, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a blown power transformer, 1 for an illegal fire in a yard, 1 for strong smell of gas on 32nd St. at Ave. 3E, and various alarms
