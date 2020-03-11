Aircraft representing all eras of flight will take to the skies this weekend in the Yuma Air Show, from the dogfighting biplanes of World War I to the latest generation fighter jet that defends our nation today.
In the first-ever appearance at the air show of the Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, its commander, Capt. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, will show off the speed and maneuverability of the military’s most advanced combat jet, in flights during Friday’s twilight performance and again Saturday at the Marine Corps Air Station.
Also coming to the show for the first time is the Immortal Red Baron, piloting a reproduction of a World War I aircraft in an aerial duel punctuated by the rat-a-tat of propane-powered machine gun simulators.
Returning to the air show will be the Planes of Fame Air Museum of Chico, Calif., bringing five U.S. aircraft from the World War II era, one of which flew combat missions in the Pacific against Japan.
Other attractions include flying and static exhibitions of Marine aircraft and other aircraft from other service branches, and stunt flying displays.
The Friday twilight show at the Marine Corps Air Station begins at 4:50 p.m. with a performance by the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band, followed by performances by all of this year’s acts. The show concludes with a fireworks exhibit at 7:25 p.m.
The air station’s North Gate for the twilight show opens at 4 p.m. To get on base, visitors must display twilight vehicle passes, which can be downloaded for free at http://yumaairshow.com.
Gates open at 9 a.m. for the Saturday show, which continues until 4 p.m. For more details, see the accompanying story.
Saturday’s schedule includes a 3 p.m. sundown ceremony for the air station’s search and rescue squadron. The squadron, which has assisted Yuma-area public safety agencies in numerous rescues over more than six decades, is being decommissioned by the Marine Corps.
The SAR unit’s helicopter is scheduled to land on the flightline, where current and past search and rescue personnel will be invited to have their photos taken with it, said Capt. Gabriel Adibe, public information officer for MCAS.
The air show in Yuma is the first of 20 in the nation at which the Air Force F-35A Demonstration Team is scheduled to appear this year under its new commander, Capt. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe.
Formerly based at Luke Air Force Base in the Phoenix area, the team is now based at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, where it is part of the 388th Fighter Wing, a unit that has been on deployment in the Middle East.
Wolfe, who is scheduled to fly in the F-35A jet in the Friday and Saturday performances, says Yumans can look forward to seeing a variety of high-speed rolls, pitches, high-angle maneuvers and turns executed by an aircraft that also boasts advanced stealth capability.
“It’s extremely humbling and rewarding to get the opportunity to showcase the F-35A at so many different locations,” she said. “It’s a privilege to work with the best airmen from Hill Air Force Base, and to give people a small glimpse of what this jet is capable of.”
A second-generation Air Force pilot, Wolfe previously flew the Air Force’s F-22A Raptor, and has accumulated about 800 total fighter hours in both aircraft.
“She was a phenomenal choice as the next pilot and commander of the F-35A Demo Team,” Maj. Andrew Olson, whom Wolfe succeeded as commander, said in a release. “As a previous F-22A Raptor instructor pilot, she’s flown and instructed in fifth-general fighters her entire career. She will serve as an outstanding role model and ambassador for the Air Force and the F-35 enterprise, and I look forward to seeing her take this team to the next level.”
The air show will take a step back more than a century in aviation history in the Immortal Red Baron dogfight.
Aerobatics and theater are melded in a performance based on the real Red Baron, World War I German ace Manfred von Richthoven, who shot down 80 enemy aircraft before being killed himself in aerial combat.
In the script for the Yuma audience, the Red Baron re-emerges in the modern-era, seeking to reclaim his dominance of the skies in a dogfight against another aviator, portrayed in the air show by Stephen Covington of SRC Airshows.
Both planes will be equipped with propane machine gun simulators that will recreate the sound of aerial shooting. Several simulated machine guns will be mounted on tripods on the ground, and children invited from the audience to take part in the skit will use them to help Covington “shoot down” the Immortal Red Baron.
The Immortal Red Baron, who asked that his real name not be used in order to preserve the mystique of his act, has flown in air shows for seven years but has presented the World War I dogfight performance over the past three.
The act, he said, is designed to entertain the public not only with the aerobatics but also with a storyline that involves conflict and an opportunity for audience participation.
“We have our own narrator and music,” he said. “We try to tell a story in a very high production, theatrical way.
“This was a search just to try to figure how to dramatically enhance audience engagement. To simplify it, it came down to using the story, conflict and characters and audience engagement.”
For his performance, he’s flying a custom-built reproduction of a 1916 Sopwith Pup, which actually was a British biplane but, for purposes of the show, is red and has the marking of the German Iron Cross. The reproduction, he said, has three times the horsepower of the actual aircraft and is reinforced to withstand the strains of aerobatic flight.
The Planes of Fame Air Museum is bringing five World War II-era fighter planes – a P-38 Lightning, P-40, P-47 Thunderbolt, P-51 Mustang and F4U Corsair.
“(Audiences) will be seeing a lot of fly-bys, so the aircraft will make numerous passes, some in formation,” said Harry Geier, the air museum’s marketing director.
All were made as part of the nation’s war effort, but of the five, the Corsair actually went up against the Japanese, he said. “It was definitely in the South Pacific during World War II.
Founded in 1957, Planes of Fame preserves both flying and non-flying aircraft from all eras of U.S. aviation history at museums in Chico and Williams, Ariz., Geier said.
“We keep these aircraft in pristine condition in order to keep the public informed of our pioneers and veterans of aviation.”
Not everyone in the air show will perform in an aircraft.
Jay Stokes, current holder of the world record for most parachute jumps in a 24-hour period, and Cheryl Stearns will make free-fall jumps to help open the twilight show and the Saturday show.
Both are making their first appearance at the air show, although area residents may know of Stokes from his attempts in the 1990s to set parachuting records in Yuma in the 1990s, and for jumps he has since made onto Yuma high school campus as part of local events. In 2006, he set the current record for most jumps in 24 hours, 640.
Both Stokes and Stearns are inductees in the International Skydiving Hall of Fame.
Stearns made here first jump at 17 and has made more than 18,000 since. As a competitive skydiver, she has won numerous national and world titles for style and accuracy of jumps. Today a resident of Charlotte, N.C., she is an airline captain for U.S. Airways.
Other performances and attractions at the Yuma Air Show Friday and Saturday include:
• The presentation during the National Anthem of the Marine Corps’s Mounted Color Guard, consisting of wild mustangs adopted through the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s adopt-a-horse program and trained by horse trainers.
• Kent Pietsch, an aviator, educator and comedian who thrills audiences with specialty acts performed in his Jelly Belly airplanes.
• MiG-17, a high-subsonic fighter aircraft produced in the Soviet Union in 1952 and used against the United States in the Vietnam War. It is being brought to the air show by the Commemorative Air Force’s Southern California Wing.
• Tora! Tora! Tora! performance, the Commemorative Air Force’s recreation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the United States into World War II
• Demonstration of the Aftershock Jet Truck.
• Demonstrations of the AV-8B Harrier and MV-22 Osprey aircraft.
• Demonstration of the capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.