The story is told of an honest, hardworking man that traveled for several days. While away from his family and wife, he lodged overnight at an inn. A murder was committed that night. The murderer placed the weapon in the traveler’s luggage. The police found it there the next morning. The traveler was put in prison for more than 25 years. He held deep feelings of revenge. One day, the real murderer was put in prison with him and was soon charged with an escape attempt. He was found to be digging an escape tunnel. The falsely accused murderer was witness to the project. Authorities questioned the incorrectly imprisoned traveler about the crime. At last, the opportunity for revenge. If he confirmed the murder’s crime, the murderer would face severe physical punishment.
The hardworking man was asked to confirm the crime. He did not. Suddenly forgiveness came into his heart. He was aware of the light inside of him that prompted him to refrain from declaring his knowledge.
That night, the guilty criminal came to the incorrectly punished man’s bunk. On his knees, between sobs, he asked forgiveness. Once again, the light of forgiveness flooded the incorrectly accused’s heart. The appeal to be forgiven was given. Forgiveness brought hope to the guilty man and light to both men. Forgiveness releases the forgiven as well as the one forgiving. Light comes from the source of light, God. His forgiving light is freely given and can be generously shared.
