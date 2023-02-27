Garden Club activities
• March 8: Pecan Grove Garden Club meets at the American Legion, 2575 S.Virginia Ave., 5 p.m., to help Girls Scouts create flower arrangements for the Yuma Co. Fair’s flower show.
• March 9: Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society meeting, 1:15, Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.
• March 13: Yuma Garden Club meets at the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden, 2200 W. 28th St., beginning at 10 a.m.
• March 24-26: Yuma Home and Garden Show plant sale, Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
• March 28: Moody Garden Club business meeting, 9 a.m. at the University of Arizona conference room, 2200 W. 28th St.
Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain for the afternoon hours. High 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 41F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 69F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
