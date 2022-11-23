• Moody Garden Club meets every Tuesday morning, between 8 and 10 a.m. at the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden, 2200 W. 28th St, off Avenue B. Members prune, rake, and weed to keep the two-acre botanical garden looking beautiful. Visitors are welcome to help tend the garden. The business meeting on Dec. 13 will be a luncheon for members.

Facebook: Moody Garden Club, Blog: moodygardenclub.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you