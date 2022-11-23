• Moody Garden Club meets every Tuesday morning, between 8 and 10 a.m. at the Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden, 2200 W. 28th St, off Avenue B. Members prune, rake, and weed to keep the two-acre botanical garden looking beautiful. Visitors are welcome to help tend the garden. The business meeting on Dec. 13 will be a luncheon for members.
• Yuma Garden Club meets the second Monday, 1 p.m., and the December meeting is a Christmas potluck for members held at 13684 E. 48th Drive.
Facebook: Yuma Garden Club
• Yuma Orchid & African Violet Society meets the second Thursday, 1:15 p.m., Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.
December Program: “Repotting African Violets” presented by members Rod Hartleib and Myra Lader. Members and the public may bring an African violet to repot. Soil will be furnished by the club.
Facebook: Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society
• Pecan Grove Garden Club meets the third Tuesday, and the program is a Christmas party for club members.
Facebook: Pecan Grove Garden Club.
• Other Facebook pages: Yuma Desert Gardener, Yuma Garden Clubs-AZ Western District