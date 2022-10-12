lf the fun of gardening is anticipating how well your newly planted seeds will grow and what tasty vegetables you will harvest. Besides planting your favorite vegetables, try planting seeds of a few vegetables you haven’t grown before. Seed companies offer a myriad of vegetable varieties to choose from, and local nurseries offer all kinds of vegetable transplants.
Native Seeds/SEARCH, nativeseeds.org, sells seeds that are perfect for Yuma. Many of their seeds are heirloom varieties grown by Native Americans or early Arizona pioneers and are hardy varieties that grow well in our arid climate.
To begin your fall garden, prepare the soil by removing weeds and grass. Cover the bed with steer manure and compost to loosen the soil and add nutrients. Dig in the amendments as deep as your shovel. Water the bed and let it dry out some before planting. The soil temperature should be below 80 degrees to ensure the seeds germinate.
Vegetables to plant this fall include snap beans, beets, bok choy, cabbage, carrots, celery, cucumber, all lettuces, peas, radishes, Swiss chard, spinach and turnips. Transplants for broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, all varieties of lettuces and leeks can also be planted.
The back of the seed packet provides good information for growing the seeds successfully.
Although many seed packets say to start your seeds indoors and then move them outdoors, I find it easier to plant the seeds in my garden, and they either live or die. The seed packet will give the depth to plant the seeds, the space to leave between seeds, days for germination, and the height of a mature plant. Some packets even show the planting zones for the whole United States so you can see what time of year to plant your seeds based on our planting zone. Your plants need at least six hours of sunshine daily.
Save some space in your garden to plant herbs. Parsley, cilantro, chives, basil, dill and mint are favorites of mine. Thai basil is my all-time favorite herb because it withstands our summer heat, reseeds itself, and provides tiny, purple flowers for pollinators to feed on for a long period of time in the summer when few plants are flowering. It is easier to grow than regular basil and adds extra flavor to stir fry dishes.
Thai basil seeds will be for sale at Moody Garden Club’s Nov. 12 plant sale, 13319 E. 36th St. in the Foothills, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. All types of plants and garden-related items will be for sale. The public can bring seeds in envelopes, information written on the outside about the seeds, and exchange them with other gardeners.
Flowering annuals can be planted around the perimeter of your garden to attract pollinating insects and add pretty color. Marigolds are an excellent plant to have in your garden since they repel squash bugs, thrips, tomato hornworms and white flies. Cosmos is food for lacewing nymphs which eat aphids. Other flowering annuals to attract pollinators include nasturtium, sweet alyssum, lobelia, clarkia, larkspur and stock.
In this hurry-up world we live in, gardening helps teach us patience, since we must wait in anticipation for our vegetable garden to mature and provide a bounty of tasty vegetables.