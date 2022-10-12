lf the fun of gardening is anticipating how well your newly planted seeds will grow and what tasty vegetables you will harvest. Besides planting your favorite vegetables, try planting seeds of a few vegetables you haven’t grown before. Seed companies offer a myriad of vegetable varieties to choose from, and local nurseries offer all kinds of vegetable transplants.

Native Seeds/SEARCH, nativeseeds.org, sells seeds that are perfect for Yuma. Many of their seeds are heirloom varieties grown by Native Americans or early Arizona pioneers and are hardy varieties that grow well in our arid climate.

