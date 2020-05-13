Springtime up north is magical when tulips, daffodils and bearded iris unfurl their delicate petals and compete for prettiest blooms. In the desert, spring blooms include paper whites, rain lilies and even some bearded iris varieties hybridized for zones 9-10.
Unlike the tulip and daffodil that grow from a bulb, a bearded iris grows from a rhizome (rye-zome). A rhizome is a fleshy underground stem that stores nutrients during the winter months.
In spring, minute buds dot the surface of the rhizome, similar to eyes on a potato, that sprout new iris plants. These tiny plants depend upon the rhizome’s stored nutrients for food until their own roots establish and absorb nutrients from the soil.
Native to Europe, bearded iris are one of the world’s oldest cultivated flowers. Pictures of iris blooms have been found carved on the walls of Egyptian temples. Monks during the 1600s grew them in their monastery gardens. During the mid-1800s, new varieties were developed, such as ‘Madame Chereau,’ and an iris craze began in France. Monet grew iris and included them in his paintings. Everyone wanted to grow the latest new iris variety, and their popularity quickly spread to England and America. By the 1920s, the bearded iris was ranked as the third most popular perennial grown in American gardens.
Like all fads, the iris’s popularity slowly waned. Today, irises are still grown by gardeners, but many people are unaware of their beauty or long history.
Bearded irises grow well in USDA Zones 3-9, with a few varieties that grow well in Yuma’s Zone 10. ‘Blaze of Glory’ and ‘Lenora Pearl’ (brecks.com), ‘Frequent Flyer’ and ‘Harvest of Memories’ (easytogrowbulbs.com), and ‘Victoria Falls’ and ‘Beverly Sills’ (hollandbulbfarms.com) all grow in Yuma.
I asked my cousin Bill, who is an avid bearded iris hybridizer from Idaho, to share some of his tips for growing iris successfully.
“Living in southern Idaho, the weather is perfect for growing these hearty perennials. I really enjoy growing iris because of their myriad of colorful blooms. It is like growing a rainbow. Crossing different iris varieties allows me to create all different colors of flowers. An extra bonus is that they are easy to grow and don’t need a lot of care.”
“In Yuma, plant rhizomes listed for zones 9-10 during October once temperatures are below 90 degrees. Before planting your rhizomes, swish them in water with 10% bleach and rinse them off in fresh water. This will kill any organisms that might cause disease later on. Once washed, soak the rhizomes 48 hours to speed sprouting.”
Bearded iris need at least six hours of sun daily. In Yuma, they require afternoon shade to prevent sunburn. Up north, they can be planted in full sun.
Bill recommends planting rhizomes in prepared soil that has been loosened and amended with a low-nitrogen fertilizer. A good soil combination is 1/3 garden soil, 1/3 sand and 1/3 compost.
The soil’s pH should be close to 6.8, which is neutral, and the soil needs to be loose enough to provide good drainage.
“To plant a rhizome, dig a hole about a foot in diameter and four inches deep. Mound the soil in the center of the hole so that when the hole is filled, the top of the rhizome is covered with about an inch of soil to prevent sunburn. In northern states, rhizomes are planted with half their tops above soil level to encourage more blooms.” Bill said. “The mound helps drain excess water away from the rhizome’s roots so they don’t rot. Sprinkle one tablespoon triple super phosphate (0-45-0) or bone meal over the mound and place the rhizome horizontally on top of the mound, spreading out its roots. Fill in with soil.”
A newly planted rhizome will take 1-2 years to bloom, depending upon the rhizome’s size. After blooming, a green, bulbous seed pod forms at the bottom of each flower. It is best to cut off these immature seed pods unless you want to grow rhizomes from the tiny seeds nestled inside the pods. By removing the seed pods, the plant can put its full energy into growing a larger rhizome with healthy roots and leaves the plant will produce beautiful blooms next spring.
“I enjoy creating new varieties. I use a toothpick to scrape pollen off the three gel-covered mounds inside a flower and place that pollen on a different plant’s flower. Once the pollinated flower dies, its seed pod grows larger and larger,” Bill said. “When the pod is fully mature, it turns light brown and hardens. I cut off the dried seed pod and open it on a newspaper. The pod will split into three sections filled with tiny, black seeds.”
“I let the seeds dry overnight on a newspaper before pouring them into an empty pill bottle for storage. I write the names of the two varieties I crossed on the outside of the bottle in case I like the color of the blooms the seeds produce. Next fall, I soak the seeds 48 hours to soften the outer coating and then plant them.”
“It is always exciting to plant seeds I’ve crossed,” said Bill. “However, I have to be patient because it takes seeds around two years to begin producing blooms. If I like the flower’s color, I can name and register my hybrid with the American Iris Society.”
By mid-March, irises begin blooming and bloom through May. Fertilizing helps produce larger blooms. In February, begin applying Scott’s Super Bloom (12-55-6) every two weeks according to package instructions. Continue fertilizing throughout the blooming season and two weeks after blooming is finished. When blooming is finished, cut off spent flower stalks.
When watering, a moisture meter helps maintain correct soil dampness, since too much water will rot the rhizomes. Insert the moisture probe its full length into the soil to make sure the plant’s roots are getting adequate water.
Every three to four years you need to divide your iris clumps. Decreased number of blooms, fewer leaves, and rhizomes pushing out of the ground are all signs it is time to divide your plants.
To divide iris, wait two months after blooming ends. Dig up the rhizomes, trim back the leaves to six inches and cut off any old or rotten areas on the rhizomes. If any rhizomes feel soft, throw them away. Cut each rhizome into three-inch pieces, leaving a fan of leaves and roots attached to each piece. Replant the cut pieces in your garden and share extras with fellow gardeners.
A common problem is iris rot. This disease is caused by bacteria that rot the rhizome. Rotten areas inside the rhizome turn black, sooty and smell bad. If left unchecked, iris rot will destroy an entire clump of plants.
If a plant is infected, dig it up and cut away all parts that show rot. Dust cut areas on the remaining healthy portion of the rhizome with Comet or Ajax cleanser to disinfect the exposed flesh. Replant the rhizome.
If large sections of an iris clump are infected, dig up the infected plants and bag them for trash removal. Pour a mixture of one part bleach to nine parts water over any remaining healthy plants growing in the bed and dust the ground with Comet cleanser.
Tucson Area Iris Society, TAIS, holds an annual iris sale at the end of September to sell member’s extra rhizomes. You might want to purchase irises for your garden at their sale. Contact tucsoniris.org for more information.
Bearded irises are easy-care plants that will reward you with beautiful blooms in a rainbow of colors.
Happy gardening!