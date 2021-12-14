Growing a Grape Vine
Did You Know?
• Grapes are a woody perennial vine.
• Flowers and fruit develop on new shoots, or canes.
• Annual pruning keeps the plant healthy and grape clusters large in size.
• Prune in early spring before leaves emerge.
To Plant:
• During our cool months, purchase a bare-root grape vine or one in a container.
• Construct a sturdy trellis to support the grape’s canes as it matures. The trellis should include two sets of wires for the canes to grow along. Space the wires 3’ and 5’ above the ground.
• Soak a bare-root plant in water 3-4 hours before planting.
• Dig a hole large enough to allow the plant’s roots to spread out.
• Plant the grape with the lowest bud on the bottom cane above the surface of the soil.
• Water well. Deep water regularly to help establish a healthy root system (about 1 inch of water weekly). Drip irrigation can also be used.
• The second year, reduce watering in fall to prepare the plant for its dormant period during winter.
To Prune:
• Do not prune the grape vine in winter when its canes are brittle and break easily.
• The second year, select two canes from the summer’s growth near the top of the main trunk and two canes near the middle of the trunk. Prune the selected canes back leaving 8-10 buds on each cane.
• Select 2 spurs beneath the two lower canes and two spurs beneath the two upper canes. Trim the spurs leaving 2 buds on each spur. (see diagram) Prune other canes away, which will be about 80% of the plant.
• As the saved canes grow in length, tie them to the support wires. These canes will produce grapes.
• When grape clusters form, remove some of the clusters if you wish to have larger-sized grapes.