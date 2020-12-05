There was a man who lived by the side of the road and sold hot dogs.
He was hard of hearing so he did not own a radio. He had trouble with his eyes so he did not read newspapers or watch television. But, he sold good hot dogs. He put up signs on the highway telling how good they were. He stood on the side of the road and said, “Buy a hot dog, they’re good.” People bought his hot dogs. He increased his dog and bun orders. He bought a bigger stove to serve his business.
His son finally came home from college to help but then something happened. His son said, “Haven’t you been listening to the radio? Haven’t you been reading the newspaper and watching television? We are in a big recession. The world economy is terrible.”
So, the father thought, “Well, my son’s been to college, reads the papers and he watches T.V. and listens to the radio. He ought to know.”
So, the father decreased the dog and bun order, removed the signs, and quit inviting people to stop and buy his hot dogs. The sales fell overnight.
“You’re right son, we certainly are in the middle of a big recession,” the father said.
A bad report can cause doubt and raise questions. Life will provide reason to give up. Be aware of a negative report that does not have evidence. The report may be accurate and bad. Keep doing what has been productive. Never quit doing the right thing. Don’t give up. Keep hope working, it is great help.