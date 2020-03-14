A story is told of a man traveling to Africa to visit his doctor friend. While visiting, he watched his medical missionary friend perform a seven-hour operation in a tent. Conversing with his missionary friend after the surgery he asked, “How much do you get for doing an operation like that?” The doctor held up a small bent coin the patient had given him. The patient had been assured his coin was sufficient payment. The missionary doctor continued, “What I really got from performing that operation was satisfaction of knowing for seven hours my 10 fingers have been the hands of Jesus, providing healing.”
Paul the Apostle gives beneficial counsel, “Put your heart and soul into every activity you do, as though you are doing it for the Lord Himself and not merely for others,” Colossians 3:23. Solomon says succinctly, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might, this is your only opportunity,” Ecclesiastes 9:10.
Hands that help are hands that give hope.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.