One of the two suspects charged in connection to hitting vehicles while fleeing the scene of a traffic stop had his Tuesday hearing in Yuma County Superior Court continued.
In asking for a continuance, attorney Julie McDonald explained to the court that her client has been indicted in a new case but has not been arraigned on the charges yet.
McDonald represents Eric Granville, who has appeared out of custody after haven bee released to the supervision of pretrial services at a previous hearing.
Granville has already been charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and theft of means of transportation.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, granted McDonald’s request and scheduled Granville’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on August 23.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the initial incident happened at around 2:41 p.m. on April 15 when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2005 Cadillac.
Instead of pulling over, 31-year-old Richard Trujillo, who was the driver of the Cadillac, allegedly sped away, hitting several other cars while trying to evade deputies.
Due to the damage sustained in one of the crashes, the Cadillac was rendered inoperable, causing Trujillo and Granville to flee on foot.
While Granville was able to escape, Trujillo was taken into custody with the help of a bystander. No injuries were reported among anyone involved in the collisions.
Three days later, deputies received an anonymous tip regarding a possible sighting of the 34-year-old Granville in a vehicle.
A deputy later located the vehicle at the Chevron gas station on Frontage Road and the Interstate 8 overpass in the Foothills.
Granville was found hiding underneath blankets in the back seat of the vehicle. He was arrested and safely taken into custody.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.