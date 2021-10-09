Try these for one day.
Be happy. President Abraham Lincoln said, “Most folks are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.” Happiness is a decision. It does not need to be determined by circumstances.
Look beyond yourself for a day. Do something kind for a person in a manner that no one knows you did it. Do two things you don’t like to do, to develop self-control.
Purpose to speak in a respectful manner and be generous with compliments. Restrict a critical attitude. Try not to regulate or improve anyone. Influence others with your kindness.
Live today, today. Don’t try to tackle all life’s problems. My mother said, “Life by the inch is a cinch, life by the yard is hard.”
A man came running into the train depot to catch a train that had just left. He looked at his watch saying, “I depended on you!” A friend who heard his comment said, “Faith without works is dead.”