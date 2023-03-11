Margaret Thatcher, the former, greatly respected, Prime Minister of England, gave the following beneficial perspective.
“Ideally when Christians meet as Christians to take counsel together, their purpose is not – should not be – to ascertain what is the mind of the majority, but what is the mind of the Holy Spirit…something which may be quite different.”
God’s declaration, written by the prophet Jeremiah, displays amazing care and compassion, “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” These words of care for a rebellious people are remarkable. “In those days when you pray, I will listen. If you look for me wholeheartedly, you will find me” Jeremiah 29:11-13.
Prime Minister Thatcher’s insightful words and God’s invitation to those who sincerely ask are truly HOPE THAT HELPS.