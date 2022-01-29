The United States of America was established to honor God. It has been guided by leaders who followed that intent. They were not perfect. However, their lifestyle and leadership positioned this nation from its beginning to experience God’s favor. Our approved documents, the Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, and The National Anthem, all reference honoring God. This nation’s foundations are established on faith in God and God’s words.
In February the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln will be celebrated. George Washington was the first President. He was a stabilizing force in the formation. President Abraham Lincoln was a sustaining force during the Civil War. Both men publicly honored God. Their lives expressed a purpose to lead the United States in honoring God.
The nation has known Divine blessing from birth. It openly honored God. King David, of Israel, in one of his Psalms, explains how a nation can enjoy God’s blessing…do what God can bless! Psalms 33:12, “Blessed and prosperous is that nation who has God as their Lord”. When God is the Lord, you do what He wants!
The way of wisdom chosen by our wise leaders gave HOPE THAT HELPS. May we as a nation follow their example and do what God can bless.