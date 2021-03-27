Cancellation can be beneficial. Cancellation has been witnessed recently which is not needed or helpful. Some things cannot be cancelled. They are a part of life.
The situation or association can be affected by saying the right thing at the right time. Consider the story of two boys that are an example of cancel culture that everyone can do.
The boys were talking about another boy they know. “He is real slow when he plays games, like baseball or basketball,” one said. The other boy replied, “Yeah, he is slow but you can depend on him to play fair.”
The first boy continued, “He is not very smart in school.” But he always studies hard and tries,” the other boy stated.
The unkind words spoken by the first boy were “CANCELED” by the kind, positive comments of the second boy.
In today’s society of cancellation culture, it is possible to maintain a culture that creates hope that helps with kind words that are fitly spoken. King Solomon said, “Words of wisdom are like a fresh flowing brook and they are powerful and will kill or give life.” Proverbs 18:4 & 21.