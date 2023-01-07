God will probably not give a road map for the new year. His desire is to walk with us each step of the way.
If a map was given it would possibly be used and depended on, rather than God and his desire to direct.
It could be that God has given freedom and responsibility to make decisions of life. He wants to see growth in wisdom so all decisions will not be made based on personal wants.
God is interested in a will to do his desire to the best of our ability. God is pleased with those who trust him enough to walk with him daily…then every day he can show the next step to take.
