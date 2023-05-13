Millions will do their best to give mothers a significant gift on or around Mother’s Day. Honoring mothers is established by God. God gave Moses the Ten Commandments. In Exodus 20:12 it is specifically stated, “Honor your father and mother…”. Jesus continued the divine directive several times in his teaching while on this earth.
It would be accurate to say that Jesus “practiced what he preached…taught”. Jesus’ first recorded miracle was at his mother’s expressed desire. The supply of wine was depleted at a Jewish wedding feast that Mary, Jesus’ mother and Jesus were attending. Mary made Jesus aware of the need. Because of necessity and his mother’s request a miraculous supply was provided. Jesus turned water into incomparable wine.