It has been said, “There is nothing new under the sun.” Actually there is something new for everyone. It is totally new. This gift has never been used and never been touched.
Today is yours…totally yours. You will use the time in response to the issues of the day as you determine. Each person has as much time as the president of the United States or the leader of the largest corporation. The busiest person in the world is not given a minute more than anyone else.
Time is dispensed in minutes. It can’t be stored or saved for later. If a minute is allowed to slip by it is lost forever. The way to save time is to use it in the best way possible…but use it profitably. Time cannot be reserved or redeemed.
God is the giver of time. Each day being used to the greatest fulfillment is possible. Promised to those who listen to God is help to make each day a valuable investment. The Bible in Proverbs 23:19 provides hope that helps, “As you listen to me, my beloved child, you will grow in wisdom and your heart will be drawn to understanding.”