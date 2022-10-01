It has been said, “There is nothing new under the sun.” Actually there is something new for everyone. It is totally new. This gift has never been used and never been touched.

Today is yours…totally yours. You will use the time in response to the issues of the day as you determine. Each person has as much time as the president of the United States or the leader of the largest corporation. The busiest person in the world is not given a minute more than anyone else.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you