The opportunity to share a pleasant contact is the intent of this communication. Solomon said, “A merry heart does good like medicine” (Proverbs 17:22). Life brings situations that offer opportunity for liberating laughter.
Saying what is right can get you into hot water.
A successful businessman instructed his secretary that he did not want any visitors for a period of time. The secretary inquired how she should respond if those who wanted access declared that their business was important. The executive explained, “Tell them, ‘That’s what they all say.’”
Later a woman called stating that her reason for seeing the businessman was very important and she was his wife. The secretary responded as instructed, “That’s what they all say.”
The secretary’s words were spoken as instructed…but they were not the right words at the right time.
However, hopefully they have afforded us a few moments of cheerful diversion. Such interludes give a break and are help that gives hope.