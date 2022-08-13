Saltcoats Beach is adjacent to Saltcoats, Scotland. On the beach is a fresh-water spring. It is in an area where the tide frequently overflows with its salty waves. Every time the tide recedes spring fresh waters that are sweet and abundant continue to persist.
It is pleasant to associate with a person who is like the spring on Saltcoats Beach. We live in a world that is distressful…like the salty water at Saltcoats Beach. The sweet spring is always the same. Powerful tides may surround the sweet spring person, but they do not control. Circumstances like salty water rushing in are not allowed inside. As the tide recedes, what is inside the sweet spring washes away the salt of life.