This story has been told many times. I relate it again to provide a pleasant moment in the Thanksgiving season we now observe.
Two farmers were walking through a field on their farm. In the middle of the field they were being chased by an angry, fully developed brahma bull from their herd. They desperately ran toward the nearest fence. It became evident time was running out. No doubt the attacking bull would catch them and accomplish his intent. One farmer said to his friend John, “We’re going to get it…pray NOW!”
John answered, “I can’t. I have never said a prayer out loud in public.”
“You’ve got to pray quick,” John’s friend said, “or that bull will be doing what he wants. Pray man, and do it now!”
“Okay, here goes,” John said, “I am going to pray the only prayer I know. My father said it at the table before we ate: ‘Lord, for what we are about to receive, may we be truly thankful.’ “
“The Lord God helps us in the time of trouble,” 2 Samuel 22: 7, 17.
May you have a peaceful and bountiful Thanksgiving is my prayer.