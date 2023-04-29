A lesson on leadership comes from President Eisenhower prior to being elected President. He served as General over all the Allied Forces. On D-Day in World War II the largest deployment of military might in history, under his command, successfully landed on the beaches of France. This liberating offensive made possible the destruction of Hitler’s regime.
General Eisenhower was known to use an illustration when instructing on the art of leadership. His favored illustration involved string. He would pull it across and around on the table and say, “Pull it and it will go wherever you wish, push it and it will go nowhere at all.” It could be said that it becomes helpless and without direction.