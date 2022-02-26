There comes a time when everyone will regret something said or done, or something that should have been said or done.
- Wishing you had stayed longer or not left so early.
- Experiencing mixed emotions of losing or winning a long-desired goal.
- Enjoying the taste of a culinary delight and later considering the results of such a great amount of calories.
- Wondering if your response to a kindness extended to you or by you, was truly sincere.
In living, you will never make a mistake by being kind. My mother frequently reminded us, “It is never wrong to do the right thing.”
Wise counsel comes to us from the heart of Paul. This powerful and humble author, administrator and scholar of his era, and the present, said, “Make a clean break with all cutting, backbiting, and profane talk. Be gentle with one another, sensitive. Forgive one another as quickly and thoroughly as God in Christ forgave you” Ephesians 4:31 & 32.
Ask God for help. He will help you be like Him. It is always right to be KIND like God.