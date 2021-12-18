- Giving and receiving thoughtful gifts provides satisfaction and gratitude that warms the heart.
- Favored and trusted recipes reserved for special occasions are carefully prepared and greatly enjoyed.
- Christmas decorations, purchased and consistently repaired, bring a special light to the interior and exterior of public buildings and especially to our homes.
- Streets and avenues are arrayed with lights of the season for our enjoyment…not traffic control.
Christmas could be described as a season of better. It is because we are doing a little or a lot more to make life better.
Celebrating Christmas is opportunity to consider the very best, the most thoughtful, the most trusted, and the most costly gift that was ever given. It was from God’s love that he gave the very best he had…Jesus, who is “HOPE THAT HELPS.”
May your Christmas be blessed with Heaven’s peace and joy.