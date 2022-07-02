The potential for victory was slim to none. A group of 13 Colonies engaging an established country like England was a path to certain defeat. The new nation WON! It is still unexplainable. Of course, miracles are unexplainable and undeniable. When the representatives met to establish this country, their consistent, expressed desire was that God help them. Prayer and discussion of Divine desire and Divine design prevailed in deliberation. Their intent to “TRUST IN GOD” was evident.
Wisdom given by Solomon, who knew God’s wisdom, but did not follow, describes how God worked with our founding fathers to establish the United States of America. With great effort they built a framework which supports a nation like no other has equaled. Working with God guarantees success. Proverbs 24:27 gives instruction. Work hard. Do God’s Desire by His Design. Expect Divine partnership and provision.
America celebrates liberty this Monday because God has helped us be successful. “Blessed and prosperous is that nation who has God as their Lord…” Psalms 33:12.