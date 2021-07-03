On July 4th, 1776, representatives of the United States stated with clarity and resolution an appeal to God, the Supreme Judge of the world, that He would give them favor.
Their goal was to establish a government that provided a setting for kindness and peace…what God desired. These men were working with the Creator of the Universe. Consider their words of commitment and confidence in God: “And for the support of this declaration with a firm reliance on the protection of divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortune and our sacred honor.”
Benjamin Franklin, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and later the U.S. Constitution, was most insightful when he declared in the session of Congress these words: “I have lived, sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I’ve seen of this truth ~ that God governs in the affairs of men, and if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid?”
Divine favor has been and can continue to be our experience as a nation. Doing God’s desire attracts His favoring association. His endorsement is unequaled in value. Continuing as “one nation under God” will guarantee His covering. Our perfection is not possible. Hearts that pursue perfection gain God’s favored attention. That is “HOPE THAT HELPS.”
The prince of Peace taught, “…Your Father (God) is famous for his kindness to heal even the thankless and cruel. Show mercy and compassion for others just as the Heavenly Father overflows with mercy and compassion for all.” Luke 6:35b-36.