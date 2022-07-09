The 25th verse of Proverbs 27 begins with words that could be understood as stern directives. “Take care of your responsibility … be diligent to your business.” Notice the powerful promise that follows, “and you will have more than enough, an abundance of food, clothing and plenty for your household.”
God’s laws of nature and life are dependable. The fields will produce when they are worked. The sun will come up in the morning. Photosynthesis will function. Seasons will continue in their pattern.
A very defining statement was made by Jesus, the son of God. It is recorded in Matthew 5:45; “This is what God does; he gives His best. The sun to warm and the rain to nourish…to everyone regardless: the good and the bad, the nice and nasty…”. The familiar saying “God is good all the time” is accurate! What God promises can be depended on…to develop our work if we work!
That is “Hope That Helps!”