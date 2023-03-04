The covid epidemic has infected and affected billions. A renewed discussion is very prevalent regarding the source of covid. Interrogations are being conducted in Washington D.C. by senators and representatives. Determining the epidemic’s source is the goal.

Everyone is aware of seeking to ascertain the transmission pattern and origin of covid. If the source is established, it will be enlightening. The pattern of transmitting the infection is exposure of one person to another.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you