The covid epidemic has infected and affected billions. A renewed discussion is very prevalent regarding the source of covid. Interrogations are being conducted in Washington D.C. by senators and representatives. Determining the epidemic’s source is the goal.
Everyone is aware of seeking to ascertain the transmission pattern and origin of covid. If the source is established, it will be enlightening. The pattern of transmitting the infection is exposure of one person to another.
This poem seemed so relevant to our present world. The pattern of infecting the world with joy is by sharing it, as communicated by the following from an unknown author:
“I passed around the corner and someone saw my grin. When he smiled, I realized I had passed my joy to him. I thought about my smile, then I realized its worth. A single joyous smile could travel around the earth. So, when I smile, I do not want it to be undetected. I’ll try to start an epidemic and get the world infected.”