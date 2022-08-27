Touring any naval ship is always an enlightening and enjoyable event. San Diego Harbor has given opportunity to tour battleships, aircraft carriers, submarines, and heavily armed vessels. I was made aware that carriers like the Midway, Nimitz, and Reagan are supported by carrier groups including many types of naval ships. Their purpose is to strategically provide for and protect the carrier.
An aircraft carrier is amazing in size and potential. It’s dependence on the support group is unquestionably life-sustaining. Not one of the support ships could capably fill the responsibility of the other. On mission in foreign waters the carrier group protects its home nation.