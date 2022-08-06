Many years ago a man was condemned to be hung. While on the scaffold he asked for a drink of water. His request was granted. He was provided a cup of water. His hand shook so much that he could not drink it. The king who was in charge said, “Take your time.” The king sat to watch the execution. He continued his declaration saying, “You will not be executed until you drink the water.” In a second the convict threw the cup away, saying, “Well, I’ll never drink it so I can never be hung.” He took the king at his word and his life was saved.
God helps those who are in trouble and ask for help. (Psalm 107:6, 13,19). God can change the mind of the king. (Proverbs 21:1).