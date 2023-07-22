Recently I came across an insightful observation attributed to President Eisenhower. Speaking at a meeting of news people, he regretted not being a better speaker.
The president told a story from his background on a Kansas farm. An old farmer had a cow for sale and some were interested in it. Visiting the old farmer a value could be determined for the cow. Inquiry was made regarding the cow’s pedigree. The farmer did not know what pedigree meant. So, the potential buyers asked about the butterfat report. The farmer declared he had no idea what a butterfat report was. Finally, the question was asked how many gallons of milk the cow provided annually. The owner shook his head saying, “I don’t know, but she can be depended on to give you all the milk she has every time.”