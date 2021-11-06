Paul the Apostle, author of more than half the New Testament in the Bible, declares and demonstrates the importance and benefits of thankfulness. His honored and respected instruction is very clear.
Colossians 3:15 (MSG) is a concise directive! “Cultivate thankfulness.”
Consistent teaching to be thankful is evident in his letter to the Ephesians. “Always give thanks to Father God” Ephesians 5:20 (AMP).
Paul’s communication in Philippians includes hope and help to those who practice a pattern of looking for opportunity to be thankful. There are always reasons to be thankful or complain. In Philippians 4:8 & 9 are these words,”…whatever is worthy of reverence and is honorable and seemly, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely and lovable, whatever is kind and winsome and gracious, if there is any virtue and excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think on and weigh and take account of these things. Practice what you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, and model your way of living on it and the God of peace will be with you.”
Notice, God works with and for those who have an attitude of gratitude.