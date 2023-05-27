Monday, Memorial Day, provides a designated time for millions to declare honor to America’s fallen heroes. Those who have given the ultimate commitment in service should, and will be, recognized in remembrance. From Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C. to the Military Honor Site in Yuma, ceremonial events will convene.
Thousands of crosses in military cemeteries around the world speak loudly of so many that gave their lives. Driving to the Cabrillo Lighthouse through the military cemetery in San Diego at Point Loma is sobering to me. Every person who dies in service to this country is an investment in our liberty.
The price of liberty is beyond monetary capability. Wisdom spoken by Jesus in the Bible, John 15:13, clarifies giving your life for your friend is a gift of love.
Two thousand years ago, a statement of unexplainable love was erected on a hill near Jerusalem. It said God and Jesus loved us. Jesus, Mary’s child and God’s son, gave himself to be nailed to a cross and raised in the air to be disgraced. He suffered public humiliation in addition to immense physical pain, then died.
Memorial Day events will include ceremonies, picnics, and activities. As you celebrate, respectfully remember those who made our freedom to celebrate possible. The Cross that was erected two thousand years ago is a reminder of loving freedom purchased for the whole world. That is…HOPE THAT HELPS!