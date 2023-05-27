Monday, Memorial Day, provides a designated time for millions to declare honor to America’s fallen heroes. Those who have given the ultimate commitment in service should, and will be, recognized in remembrance. From Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C. to the Military Honor Site in Yuma, ceremonial events will convene.

Thousands of crosses in military cemeteries around the world speak loudly of so many that gave their lives. Driving to the Cabrillo Lighthouse through the military cemetery in San Diego at Point Loma is sobering to me. Every person who dies in service to this country is an investment in our liberty.

