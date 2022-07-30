Travelers sit comfortably, relaxed while moving through the sky in a jet airliner at hundreds of miles per hour. We travel from one destination to another in the comfort of vehicles that make the journey a restful experience.
Rest does not mean inactivity or laziness. Seated in a recliner or enjoying the beach on a resort island you are moving through space at an amazing speed. Planet earth is traveling in the solar system at 484,000 miles per hour. Being hurled through the universe at such speed by God’s design we are secure in His universal creation.