1. Spend enough to show you care. Do not extend your financial ability beyond its capacity.
2. Show appreciative kindness with compliments and a genuine smile to sales representatives, postal personnel, and anyone who serves.
3. Give your love with each gift. It is possible to give without loving, but one cannot love without giving. God exemplifies this as the Bible records in John 3:16.
4. Valuing gifts by their cost is a mistake. The least expensive may express love which is more precious than gold or silver.
5. Keep Christ in Christmas. “X”mas indicates that an “UNKNOWN” is being celebrated. Christ Jesus is the reason for the season.
6. Enjoy Santa Claus. Do not make him more important that the Christ of Christmas. It is JESUS’ birthday!
7. Share by giving generously toward helping, so that someone who is needy can experience a blessed Christmas.
