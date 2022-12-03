A deliciously scrumptious apple, with one speck of decay, becomes rotten waste. Introduce a minute amount of filth into a pure, crystal-clear mountain lake and it’s desirable quality is compromised.
The declaration in Song of Solomon 2:15 gives words of wisdom. “…take from us the little foxes that spoil the vineyards of our love.” We are warned that little things do great damage to life, such as destroying a beautiful relationship.
The possibility of controlling contamination is not easy, but is possible. Noted here are six proven antidotes that have always been successful.
• Speak words of kindness, care and concern.
• Look for the good, concentrate on the positive.
• Listen to what helps, do not accept trash.
• Use your hands to encourage, give and secure.
• Walk a path of integrity.
• Keep your heart open to give and receive love.
An atmosphere of sweet securing calmness is created and maintained. Caring kindness is frequently difficult. The reward is worth the investment. It provides HOPE THAT HELPS.