A deliciously scrumptious apple, with one speck of decay, becomes rotten waste. Introduce a minute amount of filth into a pure, crystal-clear mountain lake and it’s desirable quality is compromised.

The declaration in Song of Solomon 2:15 gives words of wisdom. “…take from us the little foxes that spoil the vineyards of our love.” We are warned that little things do great damage to life, such as destroying a beautiful relationship.

