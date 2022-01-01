Welcome to a new year. I desire that it be the best ever. No one can guarantee good or bad. Uncertain days have always been a reality of life. A famous songwriter expressed that clearly with his written words; “…many things about tomorrow I don’t seem to understand, but I know who holds tomorrow and I know who holds my hand”.
Capacity to have the attitude of the songwriter is a reality as explained by the farmer. A visitor was curious about the weathervane on the farmer’s barn. It had the words God is love on both sides. The visitor questioned and asked, “What do you mean by that? Do you mean that God’s love changes like the wind?” “Oh no”, the farmer explained, “it means that no matter what way the wind blows, God is always love”. That is… ”HOPE THAT HELPS”, any year.
Continually realizing assuring joy and peace is possible. God responds to our appeal for his loving care.