Your world can be better. The air you breathe today or the water you saw in the river probably won’t be cleaner tomorrow. In most of the world it is doubtful the visible atmosphere will allow the sun to be clearly seen rising or setting due to air pollution. However, the air could be perfectly clear and the beautiful power of a sunrise or tranquility of a sunset not be seen.
An emotional atmosphere governed by darkened perspective can make life miserable when the surroundings are beautiful. Attitude that sees the sun rising through the circumstances of dark clouds, disappointment and discouragement, changes the atmosphere of life for the good.
In Psalm 2 of the Bible the author said, “No wonder I’m so glad, I can’t keep it in! Lord, I’m shouting with glee over all you’ve done, for all you’ve done for me.” This happy person, as recorded, had been observing the sunrise and sunset. He did not deal with pollution created by an industrial world like today. He was a person, everyone experiences dark days. Maintaining a perspective that the Creator is able to address any problem gives the benefit of HOPE THAT HELPS.
There are 365 “FEAR NOTS” in the Bible…one for everyday of the year. God, who wants to help us in life, has promised strength for our days…one day at a time. Isaiah 41:10 and Deuteronomy 33: 25.