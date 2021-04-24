The story is told about Martin Luther, leader of the Great Reformation. Luther was discouraged due to the cares and pressures of life. He had lost focus of the faithful greatness of God, as is possible with anyone. Worry and disappointment had consumed his perspective.
One morning Luther came into the room for breakfast. His wife was dressed in black clothes, indicating she was in a time of grieving due to someone’s death.
Luther inquired with concern, “Who has died”? His wife responded, “I thought you knew, God is dead”!
With indignant alarm he said, “How can you say such a foolish and unbelieving thing?” He continued, “How can God die? He will live forever. He never changes. He can never die.”
Luther’s wife asked, “If God is still alive, why are you so discouraged…why have you given up?”
Then I saw, Luther said, what a wise woman my wife was. She wanted to make me see that God is always the same and that He loves us. He will take care of us and we do not need to worry.
God is always the same compassionate Father and God of unlimited capacity. Moses’ words are still assuring: “The eternal God is your refuge, and dwelling place, and underneath are the everlasting arms” – Deuteronomy 33:27.