Spring, with the beauty of renewed life is a pleasant season. Celebrating Easter provides added inspiration to the delight. A potential message of assurance is available. The coronavirus casts a dark shadow on our lives. The darkest shadow or cloud does not prevail over eternal care by God. Triumph is evident in Easter’s message.
E – Escape from defeat
A – Affirmation that Jesus’ promises are true
S – Strength from Jesus the Conqueror
T – Trust in Jesus who said, “I will rise again”
E – Energy of revival that awakens
R – Resurrection is Hope that Helps
Jesus prayed before his suffering, “Father, your desire be done.” He did God’s desire. Jesus trusting prayer and adhering action gave us hope for today.
It has been said, when we pray, we don’t need to worry, and if we worry, why pray? When you look toward the light, shadows will be behind you.
The Rev. Paul Killingsworth serves as pastor at Yuma First Assembly.