A story has been related of a ship that began to complain about the work it had to do. It said, “I must carry terribly heavy loads. Tons and tons of cargo are loaded on me. No one else must carry these kinds of loads. Some day I am going to quit.” As the ship was speaking the ocean heard the comments. Hearing the complaining, the ocean responded, “It is true, you do have heavy loads put on you. Have you considered that you never have to worry about me being under you?”
God made the ocean. It can be a visual declaration of God’s care. It reminds of the promise God spoke through Moses in Deuteronomy 33:27, “The eternal God is your refuge and dwelling place, and underneath are the everlasting arms…”. God’s promise is prevalent. Isaiah the prophet reported, “Even to your old age I am He, and even to hair white with age will I carry you…” Isaiah 46:4. That is, HOPE THAT HELPS.